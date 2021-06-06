Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT – 5 Things You Should Know

Volkswagen Polo recently got a new variant, and here, we have discussed everything you should know about it

Volkswagen recently added a new variant to the Polo hatchback range – Comfortline TSI AT. This new model is now the most affordable automatic variant in the Polo range, which is great news for buyers on a budget, who are looking for convenience without compromising on fun and performance.

Here, we have listed the top five facts one should know about VW Polo’s newly-added ‘Comfortline TSI AT’ variant.

Design

Volkswagen Polo’s design has remained largely unchanged since its launch in India back in 2009, save for minor changes every few years. As such, the design is severely outdated now. That said, the styling isn’t bad; on the contrary, it is nice and classy. However, it cannot be denied that VW Polo is in dire need of a major overhaul now.

Features

The ‘Comfortline TSI AT’ variant gets an exclusive Blaupunkt audio system (with a 7-inch touchscreen control), along with automatic climate control. The rest of the features and equipment are the same as the ‘Comfortline MT’ trim level. These include 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps (front and rear), power-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver’s seat (manual), tilt and telescopic steering, remote central locking, etc.

Powertrain

Powering the Polo Comfortline TSI AT is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor. This powerplant can belt out a maximum power of 110 PS and a maximum torque of 175 Nm. On this particular variant, the TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Price

The new ‘Comfortline TSI AT’ variant is priced at Rs. 8.51 lakh. With this, VW has lowered the entry price for the automatic version of the Polo hatchback. Other automatic variants are the ‘Highline Plus AT’ and ‘GT TSI’, priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Rivals

In the Indian market, Volkswagen Polo competes with other premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz. The Altroz doesn’t come with an automatic gearbox yet, while the Baleno and Jazz offer a CVT option. The i20 can be had with a CVT on the 1.2L NA petrol engine and a 7-speed DCT on the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor.