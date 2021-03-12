Volkswagen Plans To Launch ID.4 Electric SUV In India Next Year

Volkswagen ID.4 could be brought to the Indian market next year, and will likely be offered with a sole RWD powertrain with 204 PS/310 Nm

The Volkswagen ID.4 was revealed in the production-ready form in the second half of last year, followed by a launch in foreign markets. Now, Volkswagen is planning to introduce the said offering in the Indian market too, and a new report suggests the German carmaker is planning to launch the ID.4 here next year.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the carmaker’s second car to be built on the MEB platform and will go on to become Volkswagen’s first fully-electric car for the Indian market. In terms of size, the ID.4 sits between the five-seat Tiguan and its three-row version, i.e. Tiguan AllSpace.

In terms of design, the ID.4 draws inspiration from the I.D. Crozz concept, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and has been built on the brand’s new design language for EVs. The front fascia gets a pair of sleek-looking LED headlamps, an LED bar spanning the width of the nose, an enclosed front grille and a wide, central air dam.

The car gets flush-fitting door handles that help reduce the drag coefficient to an extent, thus, helping to improve the range. At the rear, the car gets wraparound LED tail lamps with a similar design as the front, thanks to the LED light bar that connects them. The ID.4 gets a dual-tone rear bumper, and a faux skid plate has also been added at the back.

We expect Volkswagen to offer the ID.4 in India with a sole RWD powertrain with a rear-mounted synchronous electric motor. The electric motor will likely produce 204 PS of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque which is capable of propelling the electric SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

As per the WLTP test cycle, the 77 kWh battery pack offered with the SUV is good for a 520 km driving range on a single full charge. The battery pack can be charged with an 11 kW AC charger, while a 125 kW DC fast charger will provide a range of 320 km in just 30 mins of charging.