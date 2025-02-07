Volkswagen Officially Teases Under Rs. 20 Lakh Affordable EV

The affordable Volkswagen EV for Europe will be positioned below the ID.2all and it will be launched in 2027; could enter other markets in the future

Volkswagen has outlined its future plans to expand its presence in the electric vehicle market, unveiling an entry-level EV expected to be priced at approximately €20,000 (Rs. 18.15 lakh approximately). At a recent works meeting in Wolfsburg, CEO Thomas Schäfer provided updates on the company’s strategic direction and offered employees a first look at the upcoming affordable electric model.

The entry-level EV is scheduled to make its first public appearance as a show car in early March with the production version planned for release in 2027. Designed as an accessible yet well-built electric vehicle for European buyers, it will be part of Volkswagen’s growing small EV lineup under the Brand Group Core, alongside the ID.2all, which is set to launch in 2026 with a starting price below €25,000 (Rs. 22.69 lakh approx).

Volkswagen’s long-term manufacturing strategy is heavily focused on the Wolfsburg plant which will play a key role in advancing production techniques for the next generation of electric vehicles. The facility, particularly Hall 54, will implement updated processes to manufacture models based on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).

This new platform will serve as the foundation for upcoming EVs including the electric successor to the Golf and the next-generation electric T-Roc. Since introducing the ID. series in 2019, Volkswagen has delivered over 1.35 million fully electric vehicles worldwide with 500,000 units of the ID.3 among them.

In 2024 alone, the company recorded 383,100 battery-electric vehicle sales. To encourage wider EV adoption, Volkswagen is expanding its lineup with more budget-friendly options. The company’s strategy follows a three-stage approach: Catch Up, Attack and Lead.

The first phase focuses on improving cost efficiency and broadening the existing model range. The second phase aims to introduce nine new models by 2027 including the production version of the ID.2all and the upcoming entry-level EV which could spawn a BEV for India in the future. In the final phase, Volkswagen aims to solidify its position as a leader in the volume EV market.