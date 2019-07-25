Volkswagen Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 90,000 On Vento, Polo And Ameo

In July 2019, Volkswagen is selling its popular vehicles such as Vento, Polo and Amero with lucrative discount offers

The automobile sector is facing huge decline in sales in recent months and thus manufacturers are offering big discounts to alleviate the volume slump ahead of the festive season. Volkswagen has been around for long in the domestic market but it could not grab large volumes compared to the other mainstream brands.

However, the scenario could change under the India 2.0 project as Volkswagen and Skoda have formed a new strategy to heavily localise the upcoming products and bring down economies of scale by basing them on the MQB A0 IN platform specifically developed with the Indian customers in mind.

Currently, Volkswagen focusses on garnering as much volume as it could from its existing vehicles and subsequently offering a lucrative discount for its decently selling products such as the Polo, Vento and Ameo across many dealerships in the country. The long-running Vento C-segment sedan gets discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 on the Comfortline trim.

It includes Rs. 60,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus as Vento endures the biggest discount within VW’s portfolio in July 2019. The Vento is retailed with a 1.6-litre petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with prices starting at Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The premium hatchback Polo, on the other hand, sits in a highly competitive segment and it sees a total discount of up to Rs. 52,200 as Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 corporate bonus is on the agenda this month. The cup edition, in particular, encounters a maximum discount of Rs. 28,500.

The Polo range starts at Rs. 5.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in two petrol and one diesel engine choices. Just as the Vento and Polo, the sub-four-metre Ameo sedan comes with a huge cumulative discount.

The Trendline variant sees Rs. 83,000 total discount that includes Rs. 53,000 cash, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount. The Ameo Cup edition is sold with Rs. 66,000 discount this month as well.