Volkswagen Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.1 Lakh On Polo And Vento

Check out the discounts, deals, and offers available on the Volkswagen Polo and Vento during August 2020

Due to the market slowdown, auto manufacturers in India have been offering some really strong discounts on their vehicles. Volkswagen India is also on the same boat, with some attractive offers on the two of its most affordable offerings – Polo and Vento – during August 2020.

The VW Polo MPI models (with the 1.0L naturally aspirated engine) are currently being offered with a cash discount worth Rs. 17,500. Apart from that, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, which will be added on to the cost of the car brought in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 available on it, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 for previous VW owners.

For the VW Polo turbo-petrol models (with the 1.0L TSI engine), the cash discount available is Rs. 13,300. Other than that, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 being offered on these models, along with a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Volkswagen is offering a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.6 lakh on the Vento Comfortline, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs. 10,000. There is also a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it, which is great! Sadly, the VW Vento Comfortline was discontinued earlier and is almost out of stock now, so you’d have to inquire with your local dealership to know the availability.

The Vento Highline is being offered with a generous cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh. There is also Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus available on it, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, VW India is offering the ‘Highline Plus’ variant of the Vento at a special price of Rs. 9.99 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a loyalty bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

It should be noted that these discounts may vary from place to place, so check in with your local Volkswagen dealership to know more, using these figures as guides for negotiation. It is also interesting to see Volkswagen offering loyalty bonuses, which benefits previous VW owners during the purchase of their next Volkswagen car.