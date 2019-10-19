Volkswagen Offers Discount Of Up to Rs. 1.8 Lakh On Polo, Vento, Passat

Volkswagen India has introduced its annual festive campaign, Volkfest 2019, the campaign offers discounts and assured gifts on test driving or booking VW cars

The German carmaker is providing offers ranging from sales, after-sales, to financing options this festive-season. As a part of the ‘Power to Play’ campaign, Volkswagen India has also partnered with Mattel India’s “Hot Wheels” to offer free scale models to all the customers test driving one of their vehicles.

Apart from the free scale models, Volkswagen has introduced new activation zones at dealerships to improve customer engagement and interaction.

Talking about the Volksfest 2019, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said in a statement, “Volksfest 2019 is an opportune moment that enables us to celebrate the festive spirit with our customers. Every year, we increase our benchmark by offering our customers a unique comprehensive value-based proposition that includes benefits on purchase, after-sales initiatives and attractive financing options.”

Given the uncertainty regarding the future of diesel engines, Volkswagen is comforting the diesel buyers of Polo, Vento and Ameo by providing a 5-year warranty and roadside assistance with the cars as standard.

The Polo hatch gets total benefits of upto Rs 1.11 lakh, whereas the Ameo offers benefits of upto Rs 1.47 lakh. The Vento, which received a facelift recently along with the Polo, gets benefits worth of Rs 1.80 lakh. The luxury sedan Passat is offered at a discounted price of Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tiguan gets a discount of over Rs 1.6 lakh, which means it now has a starting price of Rs 26.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Volkswagen Diwali Celebration VW Polo Trendline Rs 5.44 Lakh (ex-showroom After Discounts) + Rs. 20K Exchange Bonus + Corporate Volkswagen Polo Up to Rs 81K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Corporate Volkswagen Ameo Trendline Rs 5.29 Lakh (ex-showroom After Discounts) + Rs. 20K Exchange + Corporate Volkswagen Ameo DSG Highline Plus Up to Rs 1.17 Lakh Cash + Rs. 20K Exchange + Corporate Volkswagen Vento Comfortline Diesel Special Price of Rs 9.99 Lakh Ex-showroom after Discounts + Corporate VW Vento Highline Plus DSG Automatic Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh Cash + Rs. 20K Exchange + Corporate

Just about two weeks ago, Volkswagen Group India had announced a merger between its three subsidiaries, Volkswagen India Private Limited (VWIPL), Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited (NSC) and Skoda Auto India Private Limited (SAIPL). The new entity is called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).