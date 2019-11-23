Volkswagen October 2019 Sales Analysis – Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan, Passat

Volkswagen garnered a total of 3,213 units in October 2019 and was the one among three manufacturers to post positive YoY sales growth

Volkswagen India managed to garner a total of 3,213 units last month as against 3,191 units during the same month in 2018 with YoY growth of 1%. The German automaker was one of the three companies to post YoY sales increase last month along with Maruti Suzuki and Renault.

The Polo headed the charts as usually as 1,744 units were sold against 1,588 units during the same month in 2018 with 10% YoY sales growth. The Vento was the second-placed model as the sedan recorded 729 units in October 2019 as against 480 units during the same month last year with 52% sales increase.

The Ameo sub-compact sedan registered a total of 584 units last month as against 923 units during October 2018 with 37% YoY de-growth. Volkswagen sold 155 units of its range-topping SUV, Tiguan, with YoY sales surge of 17%. Adding the single unit managed by Passat, VW saw Month-on-Month sales increase of 26% as well last month.

Volkswagen Models October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Polo 1,744 1,588 2. Vento 729 480 3. Ameo 584 923 4. Tiguan 155 133 5. Passat 1 66

Volkswagen finished eleventh ahead of Nissan, Datsun, sister brand Skoda and FCA in October 2019. The company will have a big presence at the 2020 Auto Expo as the forthcoming mid-size SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform will be showcased in concept or near-production form.

As part of making a strong impact in the domestic market, Volkswagen and Skoda have merged into a single entity as they have embarked on India 2.0 project with more than one billion euros investment. This mainly deals with localising the upcoming products to allow them have competitive price ranges.

Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV will draw design cues from the T-Cross while the Kamiq will act as a base for Skoda’s version. Both will enter the market sometime in 2021 while the replacements of the Vento and Rapid also appear to be on the cards in the near future. VW will be pitched as an SUV centric automaker in the coming years capitalising on its premium brand image.