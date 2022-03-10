Volkswagen ID Buzz Electric Van Unveiled With Modern Tech & Retro Design

Volkswagen ID Buzz five-seater will be introduced in Europe in Q3 2022 with an 82 kWh battery pack

Following weeks of teasers, Volkswagen has revealed the ID Buzz and ID Buzz Cargo for the international markets in their close-to-production form. Underpinned by the modular MEB platform as other models in the ID range, the five-seater standard version of the electric van will be launched across Europe in Q3 2022 with an 82 kWh battery pack and a six-seater will join the lineup later.

For the United States, the Volkswagen ID Buzz will be offered only as a long-wheelbase variant in 2023. Dimensionally, the ID Buzz series has an overall length of 4,712 mm, width of 1,985 mm, and height of 1,937 mm with a 2,988 mm long wheelbase. The 82 kWh battery pack for Europe powers a 201 hp and 310 Nm capable electric motor driving the rear wheels but the claimed range has not been divulged.

In 2023, the German auto major will introduce a host of new electric powertrain options with higher range capabilities. Being an electric van, the VW ID Buzz has a top speed of 145 kmph and using a 170 kW DC fast charger, it is claimed to replenish from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in just half an hour and a bi-directional charging facility is also provided.

The exterior is a mixed bag of modern and retro styling elements as it takes inspiration from T1 Microbus. It boasts a V-shaped bonnet structure, LED Matrix headlamps, a thick light bar connecting the sleek headlamp assembly through a VW logo, dual-tone colour schemes, an upright tailgate with integrated spoiler and high mounted stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, wraparound LED tail lamps in a stacked fashion, short pillars, etc.

Volkswagen will sell the ID Buzz in a total of eleven colour schemes and the top-spec trims feature aluminium alloy wheels of up to 21-inch size. Just as the exterior, the cabin has bright accents and a youthful presence. It comes with vegan leather, a steering wheel covered in polyurethane and other elements made from 90 per cent recycled PET bottles.

The equipment highlights are up to 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital cluster, wireless charger, USB-C ports, electrically adjustable seats, fold-down tables in the front seatbacks, sliding doors, a multifunctional box with storage bins and a drawer with 5L volume, and many more. The production of the e-van will begin at VW’s Hannover plant soon.