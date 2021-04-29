Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Unveiled With 295 HP & 480 Km Range

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds and it gets an added motor at the front axle to produce 94 more horses

Following a number of teasers, Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.4 GTX and is more powerful and accelerates quicker than the standard model. The GTX nameplate has made a comeback after a long while and it gets better performance due to added electric motor. It produces a maximum power output of 295 horsepower and in comparison, 94 horsepower more than the regular ID.4.

The standard ID.4 comes equipped with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels and developing 201 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX improvises on it with an added secondary motor sending power to the front axles – taking the total to 295 horsepower. VW did not officially reveal the torque figures of the ID.4 GTX.

However, the zero to 100 kmph time is out! Compared to the ID.4, the GTX is 2.3 seconds faster at 6.2 seconds while the top speed has been increased to 180 kmph (160 kmph in the standard ID.4). The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX uses a 77 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to have a driving range of 480 km on the WLTP cycle in a single charge (500 km in the standard ID.4).



In just half an hour, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX can add 300 km to the range as it charges at the rate of 125 kW. The GTX was in the business for four decades and it will be used only in the sporty variants of the ID cars, the brand has confirmed. However, the hardcore performance-based versions could carry the R badge.

In Germany, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is priced €50,415 (Rs. 45.40 lakh approximately) – €6000 (Rs. 5.40 lakh) more than the standard RWD ID.4 powered by 77 kWh battery pack. Some of the highlighting exterior features are standard 20-inch alloy wheels and IQ.Light LED Matrix headlamps, blackened spoiler, and intake grilles amongst others.



On the inside, it gets a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting facility, and contrast red stitching. The GTX can be optioned with a Sports package and it helps in lowering the suspension by 15 mm and a more responsive steering wheel while the Sports Plus package gets DCC adaptive dampers.