Volkswagen ID.4 GTX To Be The Brand’s Hottest Electric SUV; Debut On April 28

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is expected to produce a combined power output of 302 horsepower and it will have mechanical enhancements as well

Volkswagen has certainly been on a roll lately with the debut of a number of electric vehicles as it has been strengthening its ID lineup. The German manufacturer began teasing its upcoming ID.4 GTX only a few days ago and it has now been confirmed to make its world premiere on April 28. Destined for Europe, it will join the GT range comprising GTI, GTE and GTD models.

The brand is well known for its performance-based hotter variants of the regular models in the international markets. Pertaining to the future, the GTX name will be used in more zero-emission vehicles from VW. Based on the standard ID.4, which made its debut back in September 2020, Volkswagen will be adding a new electric motor onto the front axle.

The regular ID.4 comes with a rear-mounted synchronous electric motor capable of 204 horsepower and 310 Nm and is claimed to achieve zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The 77 kWh battery pack is good enough for a driving range of 520 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. It can be charged with a 11 kW AC supply and fasting charging for half an hour using 125 kW DC source is claimed to provide 320 km range.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets a secondary electric motor for better off the line characteristics and better overall traction capabilities. It will turn on in an instance if additional performance and improved traction are required in certain scenarios. It can be active at all times in the ‘Traction’ drive mode and thus supplement during enthusiastic driving.

Volkswagen has not revealed the capability of the electric motor and thus the final combined power output and increase in torque are yet unknown. However, in a similar fashion to the Skoda Enyaq iV RS, it is expected to generate a maximum power output of 302 horsepower. The zero to 100 kmph acceleration time could be rated at 6.2 seconds.

To accentuate better performance, Volkswagen will equip the ID.4 GTX with stiffer suspension and larger brakes while the exterior will gain sporty details and unique touches on the inside as well including a light signature.