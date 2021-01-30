Volkswagen ID.4 ‘First Edition’ Electric SUV Launched In UK

Volkswagen has launched the ID.4 EV in UK, as a special ‘First Edition’ version, with 499 km driving range and £37,800 price tag

Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV, the ID.4, is now available in the UK as a limited ‘First Edition’ model. The EV is priced at £37,800 (around Rs. 37.79 lakh), after applying government grants. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin in March 2021, and the regular model will be available for purchase sometime during next year.

The VW ID.4 is built on VWAG’s dedicated EV architecture, called MEB platform, which also underpins the ID.3 electric hatchback. The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is available with a 77 kWh battery pack, which powers a single electric motor on the rear axle, thereby making this a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. A dual-motor, four-wheel-drive version will be added to the lineup later.

The electric motor generates a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 310 Nm, which can propel the vehicle to 62 mph (100 kmph) from a standstill in just 8.2 seconds. Its driving range is rated at 310 miles (499 km) in WLTP test cycle, and the car also supports 125 kW rapid charging, which can add a range of 199 miles (320 km) in just 30 minutes of charging.

The First Edition model of the ID.4 EV features special badges (on both the interior and exterior) and Florence Brown highlights in the cabin. The standard equipment list includes features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats, heated steering wheel, ambient cabin lighting (with 30 colours), LED headlights and taillights, reverse parking camera, adaptive cruise control, machine-cut 20-inch wheels, driving assists, etc.

With a length of 4,580mm, the ID.4 sits between the VW Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace in terms of dimensions. The vehicle has a wheelbase length of 2,700mm, which liberates a lot of room in the cabin. The battery has been mounted under the floor of the SUV, which also helps improve the cabin space.

The vehicle gets the following colour options – Glacier White, Manganese Grey, Blue Dusk, and Honey Yellow. It can also be fitted with a tow bar, and is capable of hauling up to 1,000 kg of payload. VW ID.4 will be manufactured in Germany, at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory.