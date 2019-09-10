Volkswagen Discounts September 2019 – Polo, Vento, Ameo

While Volkswagen cars have never found too many buyers, the ongoing slowdown has made it worse for the German carmaker, with sales dropping to all-time low numbers

Right now, the conditions in the Indian auto market are such that even the most successful of the carmakers, like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, have been offering some fantastic discounts on most of their models. Hence, it doesn’t come across as even slightly surprising to see companies like Volkswagen, which have never been too popular, offer some great deals to survive the period of sales slump. Here are the details of the Volkswagen cars discounts for September 2019 –

1. Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo recently completed 10 years in the Indian market, which is a pretty long time for any car to remain on sale in modern-day India. What’s even more interesting is that the fifth-gen Polo, which was launched over a decade ago, will continue to remain on sale for another two years or so. This, in spite of the fact that the demand for the B1-segment hatchback has been pretty dismal.

However, in order to try and make the Polo more popular, the company is currently selling its entry-level Trendline variant at an ex-showroom of Rs 5.29 lakh. This price is after including all the discounts, other than additional discounts of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, which come in the form of exchange and loyalty bonuses, respectively.

The Comfortline variant, on the other hand, is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.

2. Volkswagen Ameo

The Ameo is a sub-4-metre sedan version of the Polo and like its donor vehicle, comes across as a dated model that doesn’t really have much on offer except for good dynamics and build quality. Like the Polo, even the Ameo comes with an an anaemic 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine but a stonker of a 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Also, like the hatchback sibling, the Ameo is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 5.29 lakh, inclusive of all the official discounts. In addition, you can even get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Volkswagen Volkswagen September 2019 Car Discount Schemes VW Polo Trendline, Ameo Trendline Rs 5.29 Lakh Fixed + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 10K Loyalty VW Polo Comfortline Rs 30K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 10K Loyalty VW Ameo Comfortline Petrol Rs 40K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 10K Loyalty + Rs 10K Corporate VW Vento Rs 50K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 10K Loyalty + Rs 15K Corporate

Akin to the Polo, the Comfortline variant of the Volkswagen Ameo’s petrol variant is also available with some decent discounts. There is a cash discount of Rs 40,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

3. Volkswagen Vento

The Volkswagen Vento has been a Maruti Ciaz and Honda City rival that has never been too popular. However, things have got worse in the ongoing period of sales slowdown. Hence, in order to revive the sales performance of the Polo-based C2-segment sedan, the company is offering some attractive discounts, which include cash savings of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Other than this, the company has even launched the new GT Line for the Vento and the Polo. The new performance-focussed grade comes with some cosmetic upgrades in the form of new grilles, badges, decals and paint options. Mechanically, however, the cars remain pretty much the same.

Also, it may be noted that the above offers are based on the data collected from Delhi-NCR dealerships and might vary from one location to other. However, as these are official offers, there shouldn’t be too many discrepancies in the discounts being offered across the country. Also, we request you to bargain hard at the dealership to make sure you get the best possible offers.