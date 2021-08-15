Volkswagen Discounts August 2021 – Polo, Vento, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen India has announced some interesting deals and discount offers for select vehicles in its range, which we’ve detailed here

Volkswagen is offering Independence Day special offers on a few of its cars in our market this month. The manufacturer has listed special discounted prices for the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan, in order to lure in more customers and increase sales.

The Polo Trendline is available at a special price of Rs. 5.84 lakh, while the Comfortline (MPI) trim of the hatchback gets a discounted price of Rs. 6.99 lakh. The Comfortline TSI trim level is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 7.36 lakh for the manual variant, and Rs. 8.34 lakh for the automatic variant.

The Highline Plus trim, on the other hand, has a special price of Rs. 8.34 lakh for the MT variant and Rs. 9.59 lakh for the AT variant. The GT TSI model can be had for a discounted price of Rs. 9.79 lakh. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered, on all grades of the Polo.

As for the Vento, its Comfortline TSI trim is available for a special price of Rs. 8.69 lakh. The Highline TSI trim is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the MT variant, while the AT variant is priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh, both after counting the discounts. The discounted price of the Highline Plus grade is Rs. 11.19 lakh for the manual and Rs. 13.19 lakh for the automatic.

The Vento also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer, available on all variants. As for other Volkswagen models, namely T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace, they don’t have official deals available on them at the moment. Also, the discount offers vary between different states, so be sure to visit your nearest Volkswagen showroom as well.

Volkswagen Discounts – August 2021 Model Special discounted prices Exchange bonus + Loyalty bonus VW Polo Trendline Rs. 5.84 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 VW Polo Comfortline Rs. 6.94 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 VW Polo Comfortline TSI Rs. 7.36 lakh (MT)/Rs. 8.34 lakh (AT) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 VW Polo Highline Plus TSI Rs. 8.34 lakh (MT)/Rs. 9.59 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 VW Polo GT TSI Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 VW Vento Comfortline TSI Rs. 8.69 lakh Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 VW Vento Highline TSI Rs. 9.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.69 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 VW Vento Highline Plus TSI Rs. 11.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 13.19 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000

Also, Volkswagen has commenced pre-launch bookings for the Taigun in India. This upcoming SUV is expected to launch in our market next month, and upon arrival, it will compete in the hotly-contested midsize SUV segment, against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi