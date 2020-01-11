Volkswagen December 2019 Sales Analysis – Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan

The Polo hatchback was the most sold Volkswagen model in India in December 2019 and it helped the brand to post 24 per cent sales increase

Volkswagen India finished the calendar year on a high as 3,483 units were sold against 2,820 units with Year-on-Year sales increase of 24 per cent. The German auto major slotted in ahead of Ford, MG, Nissan, Skoda and FCA in the ninth position. The most sold model within the domestic portfolio last month was the Polo.

The premium hatchback tallied up 2,210 units in December 2019 as against 1,394 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY sales growth of 59 per cent. The Ameo sub-four-metre sedan, on the other, managed to garner 480 units last month as against 715 units in December 2018 with YoY negative growth of 33 per cent.

The Vento posted 469 units against 574 units in December 2018 with 18 per cent de-growth while the Tiguan’s sales skyrocketed to 324 units as against just 35 units with Year-on-Year surge of 826 per cent. Other than Polo, no VW model recorded sales in four digits as the lack of new products is hurting its sales fortunes.

Model (+/-%) December 2019 December 2018 Volkswagen Polo (59%) 2,210 1,394 Volkswagen Ameo (-33%) 480 715 Volkswagen Vento (-18%) 469 574 Volkswagen Tiguan (826%) 324 35

The Calendar Year 2020 will prove to be the most important for the brand in the domestic market as a slew of launches have been planned. VW has confirmed two SUV launches as the T-Roc will be positioned below the Tiguan and will be brought into the country via CBU channel.

It sits on the MQB architecture and is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine good enough to produce 150 horsepower. It will likely be mated only to a seven-speed DCT. The T-Roc is predicted to cost around Rs. 20-22 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold in fully-loaded limited trim levels.

Adding more practicality into the mix, Volkswagen will also launch the Tiguan Allspace in the opening half of 2020. Compared to the Tiguan, it is 215 mm longer and has 110 mm longer wheelbase with extra trunk capacity of 115 litres. Volkswagen Group is hosting its first group night in India on February 3 and the launch timelines of upcoming vehicles will likely be revealed in it.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen is primed to make a strong impact alongside Skoda. Both the brands have embarked on a new strategy under India 2.0 project with hefty investments. The company could showcase a mid-size SUV concept and the production model resembling the T-Cross could hit the market in late 2020 or early 2021.