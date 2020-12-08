Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4Motion Is Available In Malaysia As Full Import

Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4Motion uses the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol developing 280 PS and 350 Nm peak torque

Earlier this year, Volkswagen’s Arteon was first introduced in Malaysia in the fully-loaded R-Line trim. It carried an on-road price tag of RM221,065 (Rs. 40.17 lakh approximately). The four-door coupe is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 PS at 4,100-6000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 4,100 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed DSG sending power to only the front wheels via paddle shifters. Volkswagen PHS Autohaus has made available a new variant with a better performance package as the Arteon R-Line 4Motion is brought into Malaysia as a full import, and it uses the uprated version of the same engine kicking out 280 PS maximum power and 350 Nm.

As the name suggests, power is transferred to all the four wheels. When ordered new, the Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4Motion costs around RM330,000 (Rs. 59.96 lakh approximately) according to the seller. The car up on sale at PHS Autohaus is equipped with a 12.3-inch Active Info Display, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, Dynamic Chassis Control, and so on.

In the R-Line variant, the Volkswagen Arteon is retailed with a packed features list comprising of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seven airbags, Anti-locking Braking System with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), etc. Based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Arteon made its global debut in March 2017 as a successor to the CC.

The fastback is positioned above the Passat and its design is derived from the Arteon concept revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. Only this year, the Shooting Brake version of the VW Arteon was introduced with the longer roofline. The front end boasts a new lighting strip, angular corner inlets and aggressive front bumper with body colour blades in the R-Line trim.

Other highlights are a set of restyled tail lamps, new boot and a dual trapezoidal exhaust system. The cabin comes with features like wireless charger, Harman Kardon audio, new dashboard and AC vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, etc.