Volkswagen Arteon Being Considered For Launch In India – Report

If launched, VW Arteon is likely to arrive as a CBU import in limited numbers, to take advantage of homologation relaxation in India

Volkswagen India is set to launch a plethora of SUVs in India this year, including the all-new Taigun, Tiguan, and a new SUV (speculated to be the Altas). Even though the company’s launch schedule is quite crowded, it seems like there might be space for more, as a new report claims that Volkswagen is also considering launching the Arteon in our market.

The 2021 VW Arteon is perhaps the most handsome vehicle in the brand’s global portfolio. At the front, it gets a pair of LED headlamps, with integrated LED DRLs. The DRLs neatly flow into the massive front grille, which is a brilliant design feature. At the rear, it gets a pair of pretty LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a boot-integrated spoiler.

The car also gets a pair of beautiful, machine-cut alloy wheels, which suit the premium styling. The interior is just as impressive as the exterior, with the equipment list consisting of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system, fully-digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, ambient cabin lighting, etc.

The Arteon is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 270 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the India-spec model probably won’t get the AWD system; the car will only be available in FWD format.

Last year, VW Passat facelift was also spied testing in India, and is expected to arrive in our market this year. The Arteon, if launched, would be positioned above the Passat in the company’s lineup, and will likely retail as a limited CBU import, just like the T-Roc, which is also expected to return to India very soon.

The German carmaker is also reportedly planning to launch the next-generation Polo in India. It will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which will also underpin the upcoming Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The new-gen Polo will further spawn the next-gen versions/replacement models of the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid in India.