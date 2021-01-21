Volkswagen And Skoda January 2021 Discounts – Polo, Vento, Rapid, Karoq

Check out all the New Year discounts and offers available on Skoda and Volkswagen cars during January 2021

Sister brands Skoda and Volkswagen are offering some brilliant deals and discounts on its vehicles during this January, in order to attract more customers and boost sales. These offers would potentially help ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited start the year on a strong note. If you had either a Skoda or a VW car in you New Year wishlist, well, keep reading ahead!

Skoda is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 on the Rapid, but only on the ‘Style’ trim. One can also get dealer-level discounts on the Rapid (up to Rs. 40,000 in Delhi, NCR), so be sure to check in with your nearest Skoda showroom.

On the Skoda Karoq, there is no cash discount available, although the Czech manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 on it. For existing Skoda customers, an additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 35,000 is also available on the Karoq.

On the Volkswagen Polo, there are no official cash discounts on offer, although there are dealer-level discounts and benefits available. However, the German carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. Existing VW customers can avail an additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 as well.

On the Vento TSI Highline Plus variant, there are dealer-level discounts (of up to Rs. 40,000 in Delhi, NCR) available on the car, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The ‘TSI Highline’ and ‘Highline AT Red & White’ variants are available at a special discounted price of Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 11.49 lakh. An additional exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also available on the VW Vento.

Skoda and Volkswagen New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount + Loyalty Bonus) Skoda Rapid (Style Trim) Dealer-End Discounts Rs. 25,000 + Rs, 15,000 + 0 Skoda Karoq – Rs. 35,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 35,000 Skoda Octavia No Offer – Skoda Superb No Offer – Volkswagen Polo Dealer-End Discounts Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Vento (TSI Highline Trim) Special Discounted Price of Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 25,000 + 0 + 0 Volkswagen Vento (TSI Highline Plus Trim) Dealer-End Discounts Rs. 25,000 + 0 + 0 Volkswagen Vento (TSI Highline Plus Trim) Special Discounted Price of Rs. 11.49 lakh Rs. 25,000 + 0 + 0 Volkswagen T-Roc No Offer – Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace No Offer –

Skoda and Volkswagen are both preparing to launch a new SUV each this year in India, to rival Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos. These two upcoming SUVs will be built on a shared platform (MQB AO IN), and will get the same engine options as well.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi