Volkswagen And Skoda Diwali 2020 Discounts – Polo, Vento, Rapid, Karoq

Check out all the discounts and deals being offered by Skoda and Volkswagen on their cars during this Diwali festive season

The Diwali festive season is upon us, and consumers are busy buying everything on their wishlist right now! To attract all these buyers, companies offer great discounts during this period. The automotive industry isn’t an exception, and one can currently find some brilliant deals and offers on vehicles in the Indian market. If you wish to buy a new car, then this is a great time to do so.

Volkswagen and Skoda (ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) are also offering some pretty lucrative deals, to ensure an increased footfall in their dealerships. Below, we explained all the discounts available on Skoda and VW cars in India during this Diwali season.

Skoda Rapid

The Skoda Rapid sedan is being offered with a substantial cash discount of Rs. 70,000, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. These benefits are only available on the ‘Ambition’ and ‘Style’ trims though.

Skoda Karoq

On the Karoq SUV, Skoda is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000. A loyalty bonus also available on it, for existing Skoda owners, worth Rs. 35,000.

Skoda and Volkswagen Diwali 2020 discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Skoda Rapid Up to Rs. 70,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Skoda Octavia – – Skoda Superb – – Skoda Karoq Rs. 30,000 Rs. 35,000 + Rs. 35,000 Volkswagen Polo Up to Rs. 28,500 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Volkswagen Vento Up to Rs. 1.1 lakh Rs. 25,000 + 0 Volkswagen T-

Roc – (Sold Out) –

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo is the most affordable vehicle in Skoda and VW’s joint arsenal. This premium hatchback is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 28,500. Other than that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available on the Polo. Customers can also avail additional cash benefits and corporate discounts at the dealership level.

Volkswagen Vento

On the Vento sedan, Volkswagen is offering a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.1 lakh. These deals, however, are only available on the ‘TSI Highline Plus’ variant. The company is offering the ‘TSI Highline’ variant at a special price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the above-mentioned trim levels are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. On the lower variants, there are no official discounts, although interested customers can avail dealership level offers.