Volkswagen Ameo Discontinued In India, No Replacement Planned

Volkswagen introduced a sub-4m sedan exclusively for the Indian market in 2016 under the Make in India initiative, called the Ameo. The car was launched to bridge the gap between the Polo and the Vento, and served as the German carmaker’s most affordable sedan in the country.

However, the Ameo has never been able to keep it up with its competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire or the Honda Amaze, and the low sales volumes meant that Volkswagen decided against upgrading the car to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms. Hence, the manufacturer has now officially discontinued the Ameo, with no replacement in sight as of now.

Volkswagen offered the Ameo with a host of features including dual-beam headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lights, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, one touch operation for all four power windows and remote opening/closing of windows.

The VW Ameo was initially launched with a 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine that made 75 PS of maximum power, and 110 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer was a 1.5-litre TDI diesel motor engine that put out 110 PS power and 250 Nm torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox was offered with both, while the diesel was also offered with an optional 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Later on, the 1.2-litre petrol engine was replaced with a smaller 1.0-litre MPI unit that was rated at 76 PS/95 Nm. Volkswagen also introduced a GT line variant for the Ameo last year, however, the car did not replicate the popularity of the Polo GT. For now, Volkswagen will be focusing on launching SUVs in the Indian market.

The carmaker recently launched the T-Roc mid-size SUV, which is being brought to the country via the CBU route, and has been priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that makes 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard.