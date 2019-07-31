Vitara Brezza Rival Hyundai Venue Received Record 50,000 Bookings In Just 60 Days

Hyundai Venue is sold in a choice of three powertrains, rivals Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon And XUV 300

Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially stated today that the Venue has garnered 50,000 sales volume in just two months of its launch. Creating a new record in the process, the Venue has been an instant hit in the domestic market and is primed to set new milestones judging by its monthly sales numbers.

Launched on May 21, the Venue was introduced as the country’s first connected SUV and it comes in three different engine choices. With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue set the record for highest bookings on a single day. In the opening day when the official booking opened, the Venue registered 2,000 reservations.

The Venue derived power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Petrol engine which is good enough to develop 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a six-speed manual or a segment-first seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine is offered in the top-spec variants.

The 1.2-litre Kappa naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Petrol, on the other hand, pumps out 83 PS and 115 Nm while the 1.4-litre turbo CRDI diesel engine generates 90 PS and 220 Nm. The former is connected to a five-speed manual while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual. These two powertrain options are not retailed with automatic transmission.

Hyundai says 18,000 Venues have been delivered since launch and out of the total, more than 55 per cent are Blue Link connectivity enabled. Over 35 per cent of total customers have preferred segment-first DCT transmission. The overall SUV market share of Hyundai currently stands at 21 per cent with Venue, Creta and Tucson being available to buy.

The Venue recorded more than 7,000 units in its first month of May 2019 while 8,763 units were retailed in June. In May, the compact SUV overtook all of its competitors except for the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Last month it went even better as the Venue was only 108 units short of the Vitara Brezza’s tally.