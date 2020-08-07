Virat Kohli’s Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Is Up For Sale, Again!

This used Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder, which was also previously owned by Virat Kohli, is available for sale

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the biggest sportsperson in our country, is the owner of many exotic cars. Over the years, he’s had an Audi S5, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi A8 L, Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Continental GT, and Audi R8. He bought himself a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in 2015, but had put the car up for sale in 2017.

Now, it seems like that Gallardo has found itself once again in the used supercar market, searching for its third owner! The Lambo is currently in Kolkatta, West Bengal, and has been listed on sale by Certitude Cars. The official classified for this pre-owned supercar doesn’t mention the price though.

Virat Kohli had purchased this Gallardo back in 2015, and opted for a full-body wrap in black, which gave the car quite an aggressive look. The wrap was removed when the car was put on sale, and it continues to be that way. Personally, the bright orange body paint suits the Gallardo well, giving it the typical “angry” look.

This particular model is a 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder. This soft-top convertible is powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V10 petrol engine, capable of developing maximum power of 560 PS and a peak torque of 540 Nm. All that power is harnessed via a 6-speed ‘E-gear’ automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The performance of the Lambo is quite mind-blowing, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, with top speed rated at 325 kmph! Also, the Gallardo’s V10 engine is one of the best sounding engines ever. The Gallardo was replaced by the Lamborghini Huracan in 2014, which was powered by a retuned version of the same 5.2L V10 powerplant.

Reportedly, this used Lamborghini Gallardo doesn’t have valid insurance, and has only been run for 9,000 km, which isn’t a lot. Due to the lack of decent roads in India, supercar owners usually keep these ultra-expensive cars locked away in their garages, only taking them out for a drive once in a while.