Virat Kohli Wins Hyundai i20 Turbo As ‘Performer Of The Series’ Award

India secured a 3-2 victory over England in the recent Twenty20 International series, and Virat Kohli bagged the ‘Performer Of The Series’ award

In the recent India vs England T-20 International series, Virat Kohli managed to win the ‘Hyundai i20 Turbo Performance of the Series’ award. The prize, as the name suggests, was a brand-new Hyundai i20, turbo-petrol variant in Fiery Red colour. Kohli is currently the highest-scoring team captain in T20Is, beating even New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, with the highest number of 50s to his name.

India defeated England in the fifth Twenty20 International with a 3-2 victory, thanks in part to Kohli’s unbeaten 80 runs off 52 balls, which pushed India to a score of 224 runs for 2 wickets. This is also Team India’s best-ever score against England, who ended the innings at 188 runs for 8 wickets, losing the match by 36 runs.

Speaking on the win, Virat Kohli was quoted saying: “It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we’ve defended the total again. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth. Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent.”

“We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it,” he continued.

Virat Kohli’s garage is full of high-end luxury cars, including Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Land Rover Vogue, Audi RS7, etc. In front of that, the Hyundai i20 pales out a lot, but that isn’t to say it’s not a great car. In fact, Hyundai i20 was the winner of the 2021 Indian Car Of the Year (ICOTY award).

In the Indian market, Hyundai i20 is available with three engine options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/115 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (100 PS/240 Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm). The price of the i20 currently ranges from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).