VinFast VF e34 Spied Testing In India, Likely Launch Next Year

Primarily, the VinFast V3 e34 is expected to be introduced into the Indian market through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route

Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast is gearing up to mark its India debut with the VF e34 electric SUV. After establishing its electric vehicle (EV) plant in Tamil Nadu on February 26, 2024, the company is currently testing the VinFast VF e34 SUV on the Indian roads. Expected to launch in the first half of 2025, the test mule of the upcoming electric SUV was covered in heavy camouflage. Let’s have a look at spy shots, revealing important details.

VinFast VF e34 Design

Starting with the design, the spied test mule shares a striking resemblance to the VF e34 sold globally. Featuring an LED headlamp setup and sleeker-looking LED DRLs, the spy shots suggest that the electric SUV will get front bumper-mounted radar for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and a chunkier rear bumper.

The side profile gets heavy body cladding, body-coloured door handles and pillars, five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome inserts on the windows. The electric SUV features stylish tail-lamps with a wraparound design that seamlessly connect to each other. Dimensionally, it measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,615 mm in height and 1,768 mm in width. The V3 e34 has a wheelbase of 2,611 mm.

VinFast VF e34 Interior

In terms of interior, it is expected that the VF e34 electric SUV will get the same cabin layout as the international-spec model. Sporting a grey colour scheme inside, the global-spec VinFast VF e34 is equipped with a 10-inch vertically-positioned touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch coloured instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and ventilated front seats. Other key interior features include keyless entry, an air purifier, Wi-Fi connection and USB ports.

VinFast VF e34 Safety Features

The safety suite of the global-spec VinFast VF e34 consists of six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a rear parking camera and occupant status detection. The list of ADAS features includes adaptive cruise control, rear parking assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, remote vehicle location, time fencing and more.

VinFast VF e34 Range

Equipped with a 41.9 kWh LFP battery and a front-axle mounted single electric motor, the Vietnam-spec VF e34 produces a peak power of 150 hp and a max torque of 242 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds and has a top speed of 130 kmph. The VinFast VF e34 will offer a NEDC-certified range of 318 km per charge.