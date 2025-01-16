VinFast VF 3 Compact e-SUV Spied Ahead Of Auto Expo 2025 Debut

VinFast VF 3 boasts an approximate range of 201 km per charge; features a cargo space which can be expanded to 550 litres

Just over a year ago at CES 2024, VinFast Auto unveiled its compact electric model, the VF 3, and it will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, kicking off tomorrow. The VF 3 will be featured alongside its bigger siblings at the event and its exterior design boasts upright design elements, tall pillars with sleek lines and a modern lighting system.

A prominent horizontal chrome grille runs along the width at the front and rear. Its ample ground clearance and 16-inch wheels enhance its sturdy build as well as allowing the vehicle to tackle diverse terrains emphasising its practicality quotient. Inside, the VF 3 adopts a minimalist design philosophy and VinFast says it prioritises comfort and essential features.

With dimensions of approximately 3,191 mm in length, 1,679 mm in width and 1,621 mm in height, it looks to be ideal for navigating crowded city streets. Its target range of over 201 km per charge further emphasises its ability to handle daily commutes and short trips. The VF 3 comes equipped with features such as a 10-inch infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The second-row seats fold flat, expanding the cargo space to 550 litres too. The VinFast VF 3 made its debut in its homeland of Vietnam a year and a half ago and is currently available in several global markets. The brand is expected to announce its plans for India at the upcoming motoring show and it has already invested over Rs. 4,000 crore for a production facility in Tamil Nadu.

The VinFast VF3 is equipped with a single electric motor generating a maximum power output of 56.3 hp and peak torque of 110 Nm. It features a rear-wheel-drive setup and the electric SUV achieves the 0 to 50 km/h sprint in approximately 5.3 seconds. Supporting fast charging, the VF3 can be replenished using DC chargers in just 36 minutes.

It is yet unknown if the VF 3 will be one of the first products slated to arrive in India as the company might look to bring in more premium products available in the VF line in the initial phase.