VinFast To Display Electric SUVs At Upcoming Bharat Expo 2025

After foraying into auto markets in Europe, North America, and ASEAN regions, Vietnamese automaker VinFast sets its eyes on India

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is set to debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month. The company should showcase several electric SUVs at the event and announce the details of its launch plan at the event.

VinFast has developed a wide range of right-hand drive electric SUVs, including VF 3, VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. Measuring anywhere between 3.2 and 5.1 metres in length, these models cover many different vehicle and price segments globally.

VinFast has yet to announce which of these models it plans to launch in India. Like in Indonesia, the company may begin its journey in India with the VF 5 and VF e34 models, which are similar in size to the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, respectively.

The VinFast VF 5 measures 3,967 mm in length, 1,723 mm in width, and 1,578 mm in height and has a 2,514 mm wheelbase. In Indonesia, it is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 70 kW (94 hp) and 135 Nm of torque and gives it a top speed of 130 km/h. A 29.6 kWh LFP battery pack supplies energy to this motor and gives the EV a range of more than 260 km (NEDC).

The VinFast VF e34 is 4,300 mm long, 1,768 mm wide, and 1,615 mm tall and has a 2,611 mm wheelbase. This model employs a higher-output electric motor that produces 110 kW (147 hp) and 242 Nm of torque, but it maxes out at 130 km/h just like the VinFast VF 5. It uses a bigger, 41.9 kWh LFP battery pack, which delivers a range of 277 km (NEDC).

According to a report, VinFast will apply for India’s E-Vehicle policy to import the VF 5 and VF e34 as CBUs at a reduced customs duty of 15%. Officially, VinFast has said that it will import EVs in completely knocked-down (CKD) kit form and conduct the final assembly at its local plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The company’s upcoming Indian factory will have an annual production capacity of 1,50,000. According to a report from The Hindu Businessline, production could commence by mid-2025.