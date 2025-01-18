VinFast EV Brand Debuts In India, VF 7 & VF 6 To Launch In H2 2025

VinFast has showcased a range of electric vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 including the VF 7 and VF 6 which will go on sale in H2 2025

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, has officially entered the Indian market, unveiling its first electric vehicles, the VF 7 and VF 6, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These all-electric premium SUVs are the first right-hand-drive models, highlighting India’s importance in the company’s global strategy.

Speaking at the event, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, emphasized the significance of the unveiling, stating, “Our presence at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 is a milestone for VinFast. We believe the VF 7 and VF 6 will drive EV adoption in India. Showcasing our broader portfolio here underscores our commitment to sustainable mobility and advanced technology.”

The VinFast VF 7 and VF 6 will be available for sale in the second half of 2025 and the brand has begun establishing a dealer network across major cities to provide access through an omni-channel approach. The VF 7, embracing the “Asymmetric Aerospace” design philosophy, features a bold exterior and a driver-centric interior.

Dimension VinFast VF 7 VinFast VF 6 Length 4,545 mm 4,238 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,820 mm Height 1,635.75 mm 1,594 mm Wheelbase 2,840 mm 2,730 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 175 mm Turning Radius 5.3 meters 5.2 meters

At the motoring show, VinFast has also showcased its other electric offerings including SUVs like the VF 3, VF e34, VF 8 and VF 9, alongside electric scooters and bikes such as the Evo 200 and Theon. The VF Wild pickup truck concept also made its debut. VinFast has invested over Rs. 4,000 crore in establishing a production unit in Tamil Nadu.

Specification VinFast VF 7 VinFast VF 6 Power Output 201 hp (Eco), 348 hp (Plus) 174 hp (Eco), 201 hp (Plus) Torque 310 Nm (Eco), 499 Nm (Plus) 310 Nm (Eco), 400 Nm (Plus) Battery Capacity 77.7 kWh (Eco), 77.7 kWh (Plus) 64 kWh (Eco), 77.7 kWh (Plus) Range (WLTP) 450 km (Eco), 431 km (Plus) 402 km (Eco), 431 km (Plus) Charging Time 30-40 minutes (Fast Charging) 30-40 minutes (Fast Charging) Drive Type AWD (Dual Motor) FWD (Single Motor) / AWD (Dual Motor) 0-100 km/h Acceleration Approx. 6.5 seconds (Plus) Approx. 7.5 seconds (Plus) Top Speed 180 kmph 180 kmph

The Eco variant of the five-seater VF 7 electric SUV offers a WLTP-estimated range of 450 km on a full charge, powered by a motor delivering 201 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque. The Plus variant, equipped with a dual-motor AWD system, provides a slightly reduced range of 431 km but makes up for it with enhanced performance, generating 348 horsepower and 499 Nm of torque.

The VF 7 Eco features a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Plus variant is equipped with a larger 15.0-inch display. Additionally, both models offer a suite of Level 2 ADAS functionalities in international markets. We can expect both zero-emission models to arrive in India via the CKD route, at least initially.