Vinfast Confirms Debut Of VF 7 and VF 9 e-SUVs At BMGE 2025

Vinfast VF 7 is a five-seater electric SUV while the VF 9 is a three-row flagship vehicle designed by Pininfarina

Vinfast has confirmed that it will showcase the VF 7 and VF 9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, set to take place between January 17 and 22 in New Delhi. It is worth noting that the electric car producer is setting up its production facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs. 4,000 and it will be opened in the first half of 2025.

We can expect product launch timelines and market ambitions to be revealed at the motoring event. In a teaser video, the Vietnam-based brand revealed the local debut of its electrified offerings. The VF 7 is a five-seater while the VF 9 is available in the global markets with a six- or seven-seater configuration.

The Eco version of the VF 7 boasts a maximum range of 450 km as per WLTP estimates on a full charge, delivering 201 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque. The Plus version, featuring a standard dual-motor AWD system, offers a slightly lower range of 431 km but compensates with impressive performance levels as it produces 348 hp and 499 Nm of torque.

It could become the first offering for the brand in India and initially, it could be introduced via CBU route. Inside, the VF 7 Eco comes equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Plus variant gets a larger 15.0-inch display and a suite of Level 2 ADAS functionalities are also available in the international markets.

The customer deliveries of the VinFast VF 9 only began in the United States late last year. The Eco variant of the flagship SUV delivers an estimated range of 531 km while the Plus variant offers a range of 468 km as per EPA estimates. It comes with an eye-catching design by Pininfarina and is loaded with modern features such as ADAS and it offers 11 airbags as standard, over-the-air software updates and more.

It features a spacious cargo area and an additional front trunk beneath the bonnet. Inside the cabin, a 15.6-inch customisable touchscreen takes centre stage, offering internet capabilities for streaming, browsing and navigation.