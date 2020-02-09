Vespa Racing Sixties Scooter Debuts In India; Launch Next Month

Vespa Racing Sixties retro-inspired scooter based on SXL 150 will be launched next month in India with BSVI compliant engine

Piaggio’s 2020 Auto Expo has many highlights including the Elettrica and Aprilia SXR 160 scooters. Also present in the show-floor is the Racing Sixties based on the SXL 150 that is already on sale in the domestic market. It has been styled taking inspiration from the iconic Vespa liveries used in motorsport in the ’60s.

The Raxing Sixties will indeed go on sale in India in March and will boast a BSVI compliant powertrain as the SXL 150. It will be part of the brand’s updated portfolio with BSVI engines. The red and gold contrast highlights make the Racing Sixties extremely appealing and combined with the white body colour with white piping on the seat and gold painted wheels, you get a sporty yet authentic scooter.

The exhaust shield, side mirrors and new LED headlamp surround are done up in matte black while the windscreen gets a smoked finish. As for the performance, it will use a fuel-injected single-cylinder BSVI engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 10.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm.

It will comprise of equipment such as a USB charger, light under the seat, 200 mm front disc, 140 mm rear drum, standard ABS and so on. Expect the price to hover around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aprilia SXR 160 will be manufactured from Baramati plant in Maharashtra and it could be launched in the fourth quarter of this CY.

It has been designed in the company’s home country of Italy, and it could be introduced with 125 cc and 160 cc engines. It comes with an appeal of a maxi-scooter and gets several upmarket equipment. It includes split LED headlamps, split glovebox, USB charger, digital instrumentation, disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System, 12-inch alloy wheels, tall windscreen finished in black colour, chromed exhaust and so on.

Piaggio has confirmed that the electric mobility solutions are being considered for India and thus e-scooters could be launched in the near future.