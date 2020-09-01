Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launched In India From Rs. 1.20 Lakh

The Racing Sixties edition of the Vespa SXL 125 as well as the SXL 150 feature some unique cosmetic changes over the regular models

First revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo held in February this year, Piaggio has now finally launched the new Vespa Racing Sixties edition in India at a starting price of Rs 1.20 lakh for the 125 cc variant which is based on the Vespa SXL 125, and Rs 1.32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the 150 cc model that is based on the bigger Vespa SXL 150.

As of now, the standard Vespa SXL 125 is priced at Rs 1,14,204, while the Vespa SXL 150 is retailed at Rs 1,27,008 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi), which makes the Racing Sixties variants of the two scooters more expensive by Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. These prices make the Vespa SXL 125 and SXL 150 Racing Sixties edition the most premium scooters currently on sale in the Indian market.

Over the regular models, the Racing Sixties variants feature retro-style livery which has been inspired by Vespa scooters from the ’60s. The changes are limited to visual updates, but it certainly makes the two scooters look exclusive. What further helps their case is the fact that these two Racing Sixties scooters will go into production for a limited time period only.

Apart from the livery, the scooters also feature gold-finished alloy wheels, while have also been equipped with a LED headlamp, a smoked windscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the scooters come with matte black headlight surround, mirrors as well as exhaust shield.

No changes have been made to either of the scooter’s motors. That being said, the Vespa SXL 125 gets a 125 cc engine that belts out 9.92 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 9.60 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. On the contrary, the Vespa SXL 150’s 148.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor makes 10.46 PS of power at 7600 rpm and 10.60 Nm torque at 5500 rpm.

Both the scooters are built on a monocoque chassis, and feature a bottom link suspension coupled to a rear monoshock. The braking duties are handled by a 200 mm disc brake up front, paired with a 143 mm rear drum brake. The 125 cc SXL gets CBS, while the more premium SXL 150 comes with a single-channel ABS.