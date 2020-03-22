Vespa Elettrica To Be Brought To India As CBU In June This Year

The Vespa Elettrica will be brought to the Indian market via the CBU route and will be offered as a premium alternative to the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak

The Elettrica scooter is Vespa’s first fully-electric two-wheeler, and the e-scooter was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo last month. Now, reports suggest that the said scooter is set to be launched in the Indian market in June this year. Upon launch, the Vespa Elettrica will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, TVS iQube, as well as the Bajaj Chetak.

However, we expect the Vespa Elettrica to be a more premium offering to the current e-scooters in the Indian market, since it will be brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). In terms of design, the Elettrica comes with a similar retro styling statement as the company’s conventional ICE scooters. It features curvy body panels, that have been paired with modern bits.

The Elettrica gets full-LED lighting, a colour TFT instrument cluster that displays vital information like speed, range, odometer, battery capacity etc. Also included will be smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, which will enable features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notifications and more.

The Vespa Elettrica comes with a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery with a maximum power output rating of 5.4 PS and a 200 Nm peak torque. It comes coupled with a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in around 4 hours. The scooter comes with two modes, namely Eco and Power, and will have a top speed of 75 kmph.

The Vespa Elettrica gets a 200 mm disc brake up front, along with a 140 mm drum brake at the rear. The e-scooter is expected to come equipped with regenerative braking, which will increase its riding range. The suspension duties are taken care of by trailing-link forks at the front, and single-shock absorber setup at the rear.

As mentioned earlier, the Vespa Elettrica will likely be offered at a premium over the Bajaj Chetak Electric (priced at Rs 1 lakh*), TVS iQube (priced at Rs 1.15 lakh*) and the Ather 450X (priced at Rs 1.45 lakh*) as well.

*All prices, ex-showroom