Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition Launched, Priced From Rs. 1.25 Lakh

Vespa 75 th Anniversary Edition is available with two engine options – 125cc and 150cc – and features a new special edition paint job, badges, and a few other changes

Vespa has launched its 75th Anniversary Edition scooters in the Indian market. The manufacturer was established back in April 1946, under Piaggio, in Italy. Vespa has always been known for designing some of the prettiest scooters ever, and its modern line-up doesn’t deviate from that. The new special edition model takes things a little further, with a few beautiful touches to the styling.

The design of the ‘Vespa 75th’ features a few changes over the standard LX 125 and VXL 150. The biggest difference is the circular leather bag on the tail, which resembles a spare wheel, and the new metallic yellow paint job. The scooter sports ‘75’ numbering on the side panels and mudguard, along with a ‘75’ badge on the front storage compartment.

This special edition model also sports grey-coloured alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. The seat is a leather unit, and like the regular version, the scooter gets chrome inserts around the rear-view mirrors, instrument cluster, rear luggage rack accessory, and exhaust. Features on offer include an LED headlight, front disc brake with single-channel ABS (150cc variant).

The powertrain of Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition consists of two options. The first is a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which belts out 9.92 PS of peak power and 9.60 Nm of maximum torque. The second one is a 150cc, air-cooled, single-pot motor, with 10.47 PS and 10.6 Nm on tap.

Transmission duties are handled by a CVT on both engines, which offers a convenient twist-and-go operation. The price of the Vespa 75th Anniversary Edition starts at Rs. 1,25,966 for the 125cc variant, and goes all the way up to Rs. 1,39,090 for the 150cc variant in the Indian market (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

The scooter can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 5,000 at all Vespa dealerships across India and via the brand’s e-commerce portal. Currently, Vespa has a presence in 190 cities across India, and the manufacturer wishes to expand its dealer network to 300 cities, with over 400 dealerships, in the near future.