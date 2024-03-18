Vehicle Theft Doubled In 2023 – 1 Vehicle Stolen Every 14 Minutes In Delhi

According to a report, vehicle theft in India soared by 2.5 times in 2023 compared to the preceding year; New Delhi with the highest incidence of thefts

India has been contending with a notable surge in accidents across its roads, railways, and other sectors. Road accidents, in particular, loom large, propelled by factors like overcrowding, substandard infrastructure, insufficient law enforcement, and reckless driving. It is also infamous for vehicle thefts.

Vehicle theft poses an ongoing challenge in India, impacting both motorcycles and cars. Despite the endeavors of law enforcement agencies to tackle this issue, it continues to be a major worry, especially in urban regions where occurrences are frequent. Insufficient security measures, the flourishing market for stolen vehicles and the ease of selling stolen parts exacerbate the problem.

Owners frequently turn to a variety of anti-theft devices and registration systems to protect their vehicles. However, thieves persist in devising methods to bypass these safeguards. Addressing vehicle theft requires a multifaceted approach including bolstering security measures, enforcing laws more rigorously, conducting public awareness campaigns, etc.

In an unprecedented trend outlined in the ‘Theft & the City 2024’ report by Acko Digital Insurance, vehicle thefts in India soared by 2.5 times in 2023 compared to the preceding year. Notably, New Delhi stood out as the city with the highest incidence of thefts, accounting for a staggering 80 per cent of all passenger car thefts nationwide during this period.

According to the report, Delhi’s proportion of vehicle thefts decreased from 56 percent in 2022 to 37 per cent in 2023 as 105 cases on average were reported every day last year. Alarmingly, it means one vehicle is stolen every 14 minutes. It highlighted that the share of vehicle thefts in Chennai doubled from 5 per cent in 2022 to 10.5 per cent in 2023.

Similarly, Bengaluru experienced a slight increase in the share of vehicle thefts, rising to 10.2 percent from 9 percent in the previous year. As per the report, Maruti Suzuki cars accounted for 47 per cent of all stolen vehicles. Within the Delhi NCR region, the most commonly stolen cars were Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift followed by Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Swift Dzire. The Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda Dio and Hero Passion were the most stolen two-wheelers in the country last year.