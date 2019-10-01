Upto Rs. 4 Lakh Festive Discount On SUVs – Creta, Fortuner, CR-V, Scorpio

Companies are trying to attract new buyers by offering discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh for SUVs during this festive season

With the compact and mid-size SUV segments gaining huge popularity in recent years, automakers invested a lot to bring up new products in both the segment to cater to the needs of the buyers but the sales slowdown affecting the industry could not have come at a worse time.

Despite the volatile situation existing in the auto sector, there has been no short of new models getting introduced especially in the SUV space. Topping it all off are the discounts being offered now ahead of the Diwali season even for the recently launched products including Honda CR-V and Mahindra Alturas G4.

The CR-V is currently sold with massive discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh while Hyundai’s Tucson is offered with Rs. 2 lakh discounts that include Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount and Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus.

SUVs Pre-Diwali Festive Discounts Honda CRV Diesel Rs 4 Lakh Cash Discount Hyundai Tucson Rs 2 Lakh (1.25 Lakh Cash + 75K Exchange) Ford Endeavour MT Rs 2 Lakh Discount (Dealer Level Deal in Delhi) Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs 1.3 Lakh (Rs 37K Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty + Rs 19K Accessories + Rs 50K Exchange Bonus) Toyota Fortuner Rs 1.2 Lakh (1 Lakh Exchange + 20K Corporate) Honda BRV Rs 1.1 Lakh (Rs 50K Exchange + 33.5K Cash Discount + Accessories) Maruti S Cross Sigma, Delta with 2 Year Warranty Rs 1.05 Lakh (65K Cash Discount + Rs 30K Exchange + Rs 10K Corporate) Maruti Vitara Brezza 2 Year Warranty Rs 1 Lakh (Rs 69.5K cash + 20K Exchange + 10K Corporate) Mahindra XUV500 Rs 95K (Rs 40K Cash + 10K Accessories + Rs 45K Exchange) Mahindra Scorpio S9, S11 Rs 83K (Rs 39K Cash + 10K Accessories + Rs 34K Exchange) Hyundai Creta 1.6 Sx, Sx Rs 80K Benefits (50K Cash + 30K Exchange). Additionally 4th Year Warranty

The manual version of Ford’s Endeavour can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh and one of its rivals, Mahindra Alturas G4, gains Rs. 1.3 lakh discounts including Rs. 37,000 cash discount, Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 19,000 worth accessories and 5-year warranty.

The Fortuner, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 1 lakh exchange bonus and Rs. 20,000 corporate saving taking the total to Rs. 1.2 lakh. Honda’s BR-V can be bought in India with discounts of Rs. 1.1 lakh as well while Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and S-Cross are retailed with more than Rs. 1 lakh worth discount schemes.

Mahindra XUV500 can be purchased with Rs. 40,000 cash discounts, Rs. 45,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 worth accessories. The S9 and S11 variants of the Scorpio is sold with up to Rs. 83,000 discounts. Hyundai sells the Creta with Rs. 80,000 discount package as well and is getting a brand new generation sometime early next year.