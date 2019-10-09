Upto Rs. 1.80 Lakh Discount On Volkswagen Vento, Ameo, Polo In Oct 2019

Volkswagen is offering heavy discounts across its domestic range in October 2019 to lure in customers during this festive season

It is no secret that the automobile industry is reeling on difficult times with unfavourable scenarios leading to a drastic drop in sales numbers even for the well-established and mainstream models like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

While the arrival of the new brands like MG and Kia has been appreciable for the growth of the auto sector and more new companies like Citroen and Great Wall are preparing to enter the market, the economical conditions are not showing good signs yet.

Another manufacturer destined to make a big impact in the coming years with huge investment is Volkswagen. Right on the back of becoming a single entity with Skoda, Volkswagen is focussing on launching new products under India 2.0 project.

Volkswagen Cars Discounts In October 2019 VW Polo Trendline Rs 5.44 Lakh (ex-showroom after Discounts). Additional Rs 20K Exchange Volkswagen Polo Upto Rs 81K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange Volkswagen Ameo Trendline Rs 5.29 Lakh (ex-showroom after Discounts). Additional Rs 20K Exchange Volkswagen Ameo DSG Highline Plus Upto Rs 1.17 Lakh Cash + Rs 20K Exchange Volkswagen Vento Comfortline Diesel Special Price of Rs 9.99 Lakh Ex-showroom after Discounts VW Vento Highline Plus DSG Automatic Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh Cash + Rs 20K Exchange

+ Rs 10,000 for Existing Volkswagen Customers

Both Volkswagen and Skoda will have a substantial presence at the 2020 Auto Expo as the studies based on the MQB A0 IN platform tailor-made for domestic customers could harbinger a range of new models waiting in the horizon.

Ahead of it, Volkswagen is offering huge discounts to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist in the final months of the calendar year. Known as Volkswagen Power Play Festival Offer in October 2019, it offers a range of benefits and discounts to the customers across the entire domestic range of the brand to lure in new buyers this festive season.

The Polo Trendline is now sold at Rs. 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and it carries an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Other variants of the hatchback come with up to Rs. 81,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in October 2019. The Ameo Trendline is retailed at Rs. 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) with additional Rs. 20,000 exchange.

The Ameo DSG Highline Plus variant gets a massive Rs. 1.17 lakh cash discount along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The Vento Comfortline diesel, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 9.99 lakh after discounts (ex-showroom). The Vento Highline Plus DSG AT gets up to Rs. 1.5 lakh cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 additional benefits for the existing VW owners.