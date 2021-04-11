Upto 17 Weeks Waiting On Tata Cars In April 2021 – Nexon To New Safari

The Nexon compact SUV has the highest waiting period in Tata’s lineup currently, stretching up to a maximum of 17 weeks

Tata Motors has been recording strong sales growth in the Indian market in recent times. Thanks largely to the high safety factor of Tata cars, more and more new buyers are choosing to buy them these days. Due to the increased demand, buyers have to face a waiting period on them, which we’ve discussed below.

Tata Tiago currently has a waiting period of around 4 to 5 weeks on it. It is the most affordable model in the carmaker’s range, priced from Rs. 4.85 lakh to Rs. 6.84 lakh. As for the Tigor sedan, which is priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 7.63 lakh, buyers will have to wait for around 5 to 6 weeks to get one delivered.

The waiting period on the Altroz can stretch up to a maximum of 7 to 8 weeks for the base variant. On higher variants, the waiting period is lower, around 3 to 4 weeks. Tata Altroz is available with three engine options – 1.2L petrol (priced from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh), 1.5L turbo-diesel (Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh), and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (Rs. 7.73 lakh to Rs. 8.85 lakh)

The Nexon has the highest waiting period right now in Tata’s passenger car lineup, stretching up to a maximum of 16 to 17 weeks. This is to be expected, the demand for Tata Nexon has been rather strong in the Indian market these days. Currently, it is priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to 11.46 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 8.45 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh for the diesel ones.

Meanwhile, Tata Nexon EV has a waiting period of around 6 to 7 weeks, which is much lower than its petrol/diesel-powered counterparts. The Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.39 lakh, and is the best-selling electric car in the Indian market currently.

Waiting period on Tata cars – April 2021 Model Waiting Period Tata Tiago 4 to 5 weeks Tata Tigor 5 to 6 weeks Tata Altroz 3 to 4 weeks (7 to 8 weeks for base variant) Tata Nexon 16 to 17 weeks (maximum) Tata Nexon EV 6 to 7 weeks Tata Harrier 5 to 6 weeks Tata Safari 6 to 7 weeks (up to 10 weeks in certain cities)

As for the Harrier, it has a waiting period of around 5 to 6 weeks. On the other hand, the waiting period for the new Tata Safari can range from 6 weeks to up to 10 weeks, thanks to the strong demand from buyers. The price of the Harrier ranges from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 20.45 lakh, while the Safari is priced from 14.69 lakh to Rs. 21.45 lakh.

The waiting periods listed above are from our dealer sources in New Delhi

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi