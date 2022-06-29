Updated Ather 450X & 450 Plus To Get Longer Range & Bigger Battery

Ather Energy is expected to launch upgraded versions of 450X and 450 Plus soon, and technical specs of these upcoming models have leaked online

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy is planning to introduce a few new electric two-wheelers in India in the near future. Interestingly, it seems like the manufacturer will update its existing scooter models as well. Leaked type approval documents show that Ather 450X will get a larger battery (with better range) soon.

The updated electric scooter will get a 3.66 kWh battery, as opposed to the 2.6 kWh battery available currently. Also, the electric motor will be more powerful; in the type approval certificate, we see that the scooter will be rated at 6.4 kW of maximum power for setting 1, and at 5.8 kW for setting 2.

While not explicitly mentioned in the document, we believe that ‘setting 1’ refers to 450X, while ‘setting 2’ refers to 450 Plus. The updated Ather 450 Plus will get four riding modes – Sport, Ride, Smart Eco, and Eco. The updated 450X will get an additional riding mode over these four – Warp. Compared to the current version, the ‘Smart Eco’ mode will be a new addition on both models.

The current 450X and 450 Plus have a peak power rating of 6 kW and 5.4 kW, respectively. Interestingly, the dimensions of the updated Ather 450X and 450 Plus would be different as well. Both the scooters have a length of 1,812mm, a width of 739mm, a height of 1,103mm, and a wheelbase length of 1,287mm.

The updated models will have the same width, but the other dimensions will be larger – a length of 1,837mm, a height of 1,114mm, and a wheelbase length of 1,296mm. Does this mean that the design of Ather 450X and 450 Plus will see changes as well? We’re not sure at the moment, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to know.

The updated Ather 450X and 450 Plus will likely launch in India in the coming weeks. The new models will be priced a little higher compared to the existing models. Upon launch, they will continue to compete with the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, etc.