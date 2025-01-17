Updated Yamaha FZ-S Fi DLX Hybrid & Tenere 700 Debut At Auto Expo 2025

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi DLX Hybrid and the revised Tenere 700 are amongst a host of motorcycles displayed at the brand’s pavilion

Yamaha’s pavilion at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo offers a detailed glimpse into its rich heritage, showcasing iconic motorcycles like the RX-100 and RD-350 while the first-generation models of the YZF-R15 and the FZ series are also featured. Taking centre stage is the brand’s first hybrid motorcycle in India, the 2025 FZ-S Fi DLX.

This entry-level naked features technologies such as the Smart Motor Generator with Stop/Start, a TFT instrument cluster with navigation, and a refreshed design with new colours and integrated turn signals bringing a refreshed vibe. On the adventure touring front, Yamaha displays the Lander 250 and the Tenere 700.

The Lander 250 caters to dual-purpose riders while the globally recognised Tenere 700 is designed for rugged trails and challenging terrains. The latest Tenere was unveiled in November 2024 in EICMA with an updated lineup boasting a revised design, a slightly repositioned fuel tank and a new seat but the twin cradle chassis remains the same.

Other highlights are the new suspension setup, wider footpegs, revised silencer bracket and luggage mounts, shorter air intake duct, a new 6.3-inch TFT console, new switchgear, updated transmission and clutch. The 698 cc parallel-twin engine has gained ride by wire throttle system enabling Sport and Explorer ride modes. It is expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Yamaha’s MotoGP machine, the YZR-M1, known for its achievements in the world of racing with over 500 podium finishes and several championship wins has also been showcased at the event. Alongside the motorcycle, visitors can view an exclusive collection of MotoGP gear used by Fabio Quartararo and Alex Reins including authentic suits, helmets and gloves.

A key attraction is the Y/AI Concept Motorcycle, combining AI integration with futuristic design. This concept, featured in the anime Tokyo Override, envisions a world where AI plays a central role in urban mobility and is inspired by the design of the YZR-M1. Yamaha also has the R15, R3, and R7 on display along with MT-15, MT-03, and MT-09.

In the Hybrid Zone, Yamaha highlights its 125cc FI Blue Core Engine as scooters like the RayZR, Fascino, and Filano, equipped with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology and the performance-based Aerox 155 Version S and the N-MAX, have also been displayed.