Updated TVS Raider 125 Launch Soon, TFT Cluster With New Features

2022 TVS Raider 125 will get a new five-inch TFT coloured instrument console with features such as voice assist and navigation

TVS Motor Company introduced the Raider 125 late last year and it has been well-received amongst customers for its sporty looks, good riding characteristics and fuel-efficient engine. The entry-level sporty commuter is currently priced between Rs. 90,500 for the drum and Rs. 95,200 (ex-showroom) for the disc brake versions.

The Hosur-based manufacturer has been teasing what they call as a ‘wicked update’. The 2022 TVS Raider will officially be launched on October 19, 2022 at 7 pm. TVS says the Raider ‘is coming out with its latest and greatest on the 19th of October and it’s gonna be launching in the TVS Motoverse’. The brand promises ‘great music, exciting reveals, interactions, activities and so much more.’

To be part of the action, viewers can create an avatar to log in. Currently, the TVS Raider 125 is equipped with a reverse LCD display, which in itself is a segment-first feature. The instrument cluster shows plenty of information including side stand indication, distance to empty, dual trip meters, top and average speed recorder, gear shift indicator and indication to the ride modes (Eco and Power).

At the time of its launch just over a year ago, TVS confirmed that it would get a new variant with a five-inch coloured TFT cluster with Smart Xonnect connectivity comprising Bluetooth, Voice Assist, and Turn-by-turn Navigation. In the latest teasers on the official TVS Raider’s social media, the navigation and voice assistant features have been previewed.

One teaser showed the shape of the larger TFT cluster, almost confirming its imminent arrival. We can expect minor cosmetic revisions and colour schemes to accompany the new range-topping variant but no performance changes are likely. The Raider 125 uses a 124.8 cc single-cylinder three-valve engine, paired with a five-speed transmission.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 11.22 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It helps in achieving zero to 60 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The Raider 125 also gets IntelliGO silent engine start system. The Raider has the essence of an Apache while being more practical due to its frugality.