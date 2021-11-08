Updated Toyota Innova Launched In Malaysia With Host Of Changes

The updated Toyota Innova is offered in three variants with Qi wireless charging pad as standard across the range; no mechanical changes made

Toyota has launched the updated version of the Innova people mover in the Malaysian market and is sold in three variants namely 2.0E, 2.0G and 2.0X. The entry-level 2.0E is priced at RM115,553 (Rs. 20.60 lakh) while the mid-spec 2.0G costs RM125,232 (Rs. 22.33 lakh) and the top-of-the-line 2.0X at RM133,355 (Rs. 23.78 lakh).

All prices are on-road with sales tax exemption and without insurance. The Innova MPV is brought into the country via CKD route and is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 139 PS maximum power and 183 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shifter and three drive modes namely Normal, Eco and Power.

The MPV comes with an impressive five-year/unlimited km standard warranty and is available in seven colour schemes namely Medium Silver Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Bronze Mica Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic, Super White II and Crimson Spark Red Metallic (only in 2.0X). Even the base variant is stuffed with features as mentioned below.

The entry-level variant of the 2021 Toyota Innova gets ABS with EBD, seven airbags, 50:50 split-folding third row, cooled upper glovebox, keyless engine start, black fabric upholstery, urethane gear knob, manual AC, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic halogen headlights, blackened ORVMs and door handles, Vehicle Stability Control, 60:40 split-folding second-row bench and so on.

Moving up the range, the Toyota Innova 2.0G grade comes with a nine-inch head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic AC, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, blind-spot monitor system with rear cross-traffic alert, reverse parking camera, a 4.2-inch MID with Optitron meter panel, chromed out door handles and much more.

The range-topping 2.0X model gains a set of bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, LED Daytime Running Lights, automatic LED projector headlamps, an eight-way adjustable powered driver seat and second-row captain seats, front and rear bumper spoilers, restyled side skirts, leather seat upholstery, etc. Accessories such as dash cams, solar film and DVRs are also available as an option.