Updated Toyota Fortuner Launch Soon – Top 5 Things To Know

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will roll out updates for the Fortuner range very soon, and here, we’ve detailed the top five things you should know about it

Toyota launched the Fortuner facelift in India towards the start of this year. The updated SUV got a more powerful diesel engine, a few new features, and a new top-spec variant named Legender (which sported a few aesthetic changes and more features). Now, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to update the Fortuner range once again in our market.

The forthcoming Toyota Fortuner update is expected to launch very soon. We got in touch with our dealer sources, and inquired about the changes expected with the update, which have been detailed below.

1. Legender 4×4

Currently, only the standard Toyota Fortuner diesel comes with a 4×4 drivetrain option. The standard petrol and Legender are only available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, despite the latter being the top-spec variant in the Fortuner range. That will soon be rectified though, as Toyota is planning to introduce a 4×4 option on the Fortuner Legender.

2. Dual-zone climate control

Toyota will also update the equipment list of the Fortuner SUV; dual-zone climate control will be offered as standard across the range. This will allow the driver and first-row & rear-row passengers to have individual temperature settings.

3. Steel spare wheel

The spare wheel on the Fortuner will go from being an alloy rim to a steel rim. This is a cost-saving measure, one that doesn’t suit the premium price tag of the Fortuner. Still, this likely won’t be too big of a problem, as the SUV comes with tubeless tyres as standard.

4. Price hike

Of course, with all the changes the Fortuner will get, the prices will go up consequently. Currently, the Toyota Fortuner range starts at Rs. 30.34 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 38.30 lakh. The existing variants will likely become more expensive by around Rs. 80,000, and the new Legender 4×4 grade would be added at the top, at an expected price of Rs. 41.25 lakh.

5. Launch date

As per our dealer sources, Toyota will launch the updated Fortuner range in India during the first week of October. With the Endeavour gone, Toyota is expected to see a surge in sales, and the arrival of the Legender 4×4 variant will likely help improve sales numbers even further.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi