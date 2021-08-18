2021 Tata Tigor EV With More Range Launching Today In India

2021 Tata Tigor EV is based on the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV and it will have visual and interior updates with a higher battery range

Tata Motors is all poised to strengthen its passenger electric vehicle portfolio as the updated 2021 Tigor EV is set to be launched today in the domestic market. Having already been teased, the compact sedan gets a raft of visual revisions and possibly the addition of new features and powertrain updates as it adapts the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV.

A few weeks ago, the homegrown manufacturer launched the taxi market bound Tigor EV rebranded the Xpres-T EV under the new Xpres brand. However, it does not employ the Ziptron tech and has a driving range of up to 213 km on a single charge as it is offered in two battery configurations. The 2021 Tigor EV, on the other hand, could use the same 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery as the Nexon EV.

The zero-emission vehicles based on the Ziptron technology will boast a lithium-ion battery pack with IP67 certification and an eight-year warranty and thus we can assume the same for the upcoming Tigor EV. In addition, the Ziptron based EVs will at least have a range of 250 km on a single charge and thus we can expect the electrified sedan to have a higher range.

If the updated Tigor EV gets the same 30.2 kWh battery pack as the Nexon EV and the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, it could become an attractive option considering the range and quicker acceleration it could offer. The pricing will certainly play a key role though and Tata might try to capitalise on the momentum created by Nexon EV in the electric space.

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger EV in India and the demand for battery-powered version appears to have exceeded that of the diesel-spec variant reportedly. The 2021 Tata Tigor EV could walk along the same lines if priced aggressively but it is too early to judge at the moment. As for the exterior, a slew of revisions is expected.

It could get a glossy black panel, redesigned projector headlights, new front and rear bumpers, updated fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs, newly designed alloy wheels, blue accents signifying the EV character, reworked tail lamps and so on.