Updated Tata Tiago & Tigor To Launch At Auto Expo 2025

Tata is expected to launch the updated versions of the Tiago and Tigor with cosmetic and interior changes at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month

According to dealer sources, Tata Motors is expected to introduce the updated versions of the Tiago budget hatchback and the Tigor compact sedan at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. While no official confirmation has been made yet about the debut at the motoring show, Tata noted at an investor presentation last month that the facelifted Tiago and Tigor are under development for 2025.

This update comes five years after the previous facelift in January 2020, aimed at keeping the models competitive in their respective segments. Expected upgrades will likely be cosmetic, featuring redesigned front and rear sections with updated bumpers, headlamps, and tail lamps. Interior improvements may include refreshed upholstery and added tech features.

These changes should help the Tiago and Tigor maintain relevance amid competition. Particularly, the latter sees renewed rivalry from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze as both sedans received new generations recently. In the compact hatchback space, competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Swift underwent a big update a few months ago.

The Tiago and Tigor were first launched back in 2016 and they announced a strategic shift for the homegrown auto major as Tata began clawing back the market share with a barrage of new products in quick succession. Industry speculation suggests that future versions could transition to a more modern platform, though specifics remain under wraps.

The upcoming facelifts may play a critical role in extending the lifecycle of these compact models and we do not expect any major mechanical changes as the familiar 1.2L petrol engine may continue with MT and AMT choices while the twin-cylinder CNG technology will stay put. With revised styling and updated cabin, Tata Motors aims to strengthen its foothold in the competitive compact car market.

At the same motoring expo, Tata could introduce the Harrier EV, which is set to launch before the end of this FY. Tata is also working on the Avinya EV which will only arrive in the next fiscal. Recently, Tata brought in the Curvv in ICE and EV formats while the Punch EV debuted earlier this year.