Updated Tata Tiago JTP And Tigor JTP Launched From Rs. 6.69 Lakh

2019 Tata Tiago JTP is priced at Rs. 6.69 lakh and Tigor JTP at Rs. 7.59 Lakh; they get auto AC and New 7-inch infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives have officially launched the updated Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP today in the Indian market under the 50:50 Joint Venture known as JT Special Vehicles (JTSV). When introduced last year, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP shocked the enthusiasts with their highly affordable pricing and the performance upgrades they had on offer.

Tata says the JTP brand stays true to being a “#RacerAtHeart” and the addition of new features meant there is a slight increase in pricing of about Rs. 30,000. The 2019 Tata Tiago JTP costs Rs.6.69 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs.7.59 lakh for the Tigor JTP (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

It must be noted that the performance models will be retailed only through select dealerships of Tata. They are based in these cities: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane and Thrissur.

Engine Specifications – JTP 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol BS IV Capacity, Cylinders 1199 cc, 3 Cylinder Max Power – kW@RPM 83.37kW (114PS) @ 5000 RPM Max Torque – Nm@RPM 150 @ 2000-4000

The Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives has worked extensively with Tata Motors to bring forth the performance-spec JTP variants and the results have been nothing short of impressive. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are nimble with firmer rider compared to the regular variants and they definitely stand apart in the handling department.

The exterior of the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP comprises of contrast coloured electrically foldable outside mirrors and piano black shark fin antenna among other sporty elements. The interior boasts a fully automatic temperature control system and a seven-inch ConnectNext Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

With no change in performance, the 2019 Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP use the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with BSIV compliance making 114 PS at 5,000 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. The engine is connected to a five-speed manual transmission.

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Mr. Nagbhushan Gubbi (CEO), JTSV said, ”Last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We’re positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers and will only extend the legacy of a #RacerAtHeart.”