Updated Tata Punch Spied Testing With Bigger Touchscreen, Launch Soon?

With a potential release in the coming months, the updated Tata Punch is set to feature a new grille and a larger touchscreen, new spy shots reveal

First introduced in 2021, the Tata Punch, currently the most popular car in the country, is scheduled for a significant update sometime later this year or in early 2025. Spy shots suggest various exterior tweaks, including a revamped grille, updated headlights, and new alloy wheel designs. Inside, the dashboard and steering wheel maintain their original design, but the facelift is expected to get a fully digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. The current 1.2-litre engine, generating 88 PS and 115 Nm, is expected to continue.

Interior and Exterior Updates

The refreshed Tata Punch will likely sport a more extensive infotainment system, similar to the 10.25-inch display in the Tata Punch EV. Additional elements, such as a drive mode button as seen on the Tata Altroz, have been observed near the gear lever. The test vehicle retains the existing steering wheel design but may also feature a new 2-spoke steering wheel seen in recent Tata models, including the Punch EV.

The Punch facelift is expected to adopt a new grille and headlight design akin to the Punch EV. It might also include redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels, while the taillights may remain unchanged from the current model.

New Infotainment and Safety Features

The updated Tata Punch could incorporate a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring.

Engine and Transmission

The 2025 Tata Punch is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox. While this engine delivers substantial power, it lacks the refinement of the newly introduced Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder unit. A CNG option, generating 73.5 PS and 103 Nm, is also anticipated, potentially offering an AMT gearbox similar to the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. It will be interesting to see if Tata can improve its refinement by tuning the engine.

Pricing and Competition

Expected to be priced around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelifted Tata Punch will compete with models such as the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.