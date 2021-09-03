Updated Renault Kwid Introduced As Brand Completes 10 Years In India

Renault India is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of the updated Kwid and a special edition, along with celebratory offers and schemes

Renault’s Indian subsidiary has completed a decade in our market. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, French brand has launched the updated Kwid in India. The main highlight of this update is the availability of dual front airbags as a standard feature across the range. This change comes well ahead of the government deadline of mandating the dual front airbags in all passenger vehicles.

Also, it will come with added features like electrically-controlled ORVM and manually-adjustable day and night IRVM. In addition, the safety kit now includes some extra active and passive safety features, like a pre-tensioner for the driver’s seatbelt, accentuating the overall safety quotient of Renault’s most affordable offering.

Furthermore, the refreshed model range will also come with an updated Climber Edition with the dual-tone exterior finished in white colour with a black roof. Renault is offering special schemes and benefits to the customers this month to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 on select trims will be offered to the new buyers. These discount offers will be applicable on buying new Renault vehicles during the celebratory period. Besides, the brand has also announced 10 new and unique loyalty rewards for the 10th anniversary. A maximum of Rs. 1.10 lakh will be offered as a loyalty bonus in addition to the regular consumer offers.

Those residing in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujrat will get special benefits from 1st to 10th September to mark celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Alongside the aforementioned offers, cash benefits and loyalty bonuses, Renault has introduced the “Buy Now, Pay in 2022” scheme. The Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme will be applicable for those buying the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. With this scheme, consumers will be able to purchase a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs 6 months later.

Lastly, the Kwid MY21 Edition is a part of the 10th-anniversary celebration. Talking of the Kwid, the updated model will continue selling with two engine choices – 0.8L petrol and 1.0L petrol. Also, like the outgoing model, there will be two transmission options – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. However, the ex-showroom prices for the MY21 Renault Kwid range from Rs. 4.06 lakh to Rs. 5.51 lakh.