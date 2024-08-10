Updated RE Bullet 350 & Meteor 350 To Follow Suit Classic 350 Facelift

More features to be expected as standard just like the Classic 350 but there will be no mechanical changes in any of them

It is not a new thing to see Royal Enfield motorcycles topping the charts in the 300-500cc segment and it has been doing it with its fabulous lineup of 350cc motorcycles that consists of Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. The Classic 350, on 12th August, is officially getting a mild facelift of sorts that makes a few features as standard and now we have received news that the Bullet 350 and the Meteor 350 will be receiving the same treatment.

There will be changes in the variants for the facelift versions of Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. New colour options are expected as well. The new features will include LED units for the tail lamp and pilot lamps which can be made standard for all variants of Meteor 350 facelift. The Meteor 350 already offers LED headlamps, which will be retained.

The RE Bullet 350 facelift will have fewer changes when compared to other models like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 facelifts. The new Bullet 350 was introduced not a long time ago, it was launched in September 2023. It was the last 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle to be equipped with the new chassis and the famed J series engine.

The average motorcycle buyer now expects a lot more features for the money being spent as it is becoming a standard option for many of RE’s rivals. However, it remains to be seen if more of these new tech features are introduced on the Bullet 350 facelift and Meteor 350 facelift. Royal Enfield motorcycles are usually preferred more for their commanding road presence, retro feel not just in the looks but the ride as well, and powerful exhaust note.

The current model of the RE Bullet 350 is rather barebones in the tech department as it gets a digital-analogue instrument console, USB port, etc. It is expected to remain the same but may get some LED lighting and a gear position indicator, which is not confirmed yet.

The Meteor 350, on the other hand, is expected to get a greater number of feature upgrades as it is aimed at attracting a more youthful crowd. As of now, the current model includes a semi-analogue instrument panel, LCD screen with a built-in Tripper navigation display, and a USB port.

Both the Bullet 350 and the Meteor 350 facelifts will not get any mechanical changes which means they will continue to be equipped with the same 349cc air-oil cooled ‘J’ series engine which produces 20bhp of power and 27Nm of torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, braking and other cycle parts are also expected to remain the same.

The prices of both the bikes are expected to increase marginally as they will be getting more features but we are unsure as to what the new prices will be but currently the Bullet 350 starts from Rs 1.74 lakh and the Meteor 350 starts at Rs 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom).