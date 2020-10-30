Updated Price List Of TVS Apache Range – RTR160 To RR310

As of now, the TVS Apache range consists of motorcycles like RTR 160 2V, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V as well as the flagship RR 310

TVS Motor Company continues to be one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and the automaker has its footprint in a range of mass-market motorcycle and scooter spaces. The Apache range of motorcycles is TVS’ premium sub-brand that currently consists of a total of five bikes, ranging from an engine capacity of 159.7 cc to 312.2 cc.

While TVS had hiked the price of the entire Apache series a few months ago, some of the bikes received another hike later on. In order to avoid confusion, we have put together a price list of the entire TVS Apache range as of October 2020, take a look –

Model Engine specifications Price* Apache RTR 160 2V 159.7 cc | 15.53 PS | 13.9 Nm Rs 1,00,550,

Rs 1,03,550 (Rear disc) Apache RTR 160 4V 159.7 cc | 16.02 PS | 14.12 Nm Rs 1,05,500,

Rs 1,08,550 (Rear disc) Apache RTR 180 177.4 cc | 16.79 PS | 15.5 Nm Rs 1,06,500 Apache RTR 200 4V 197.75 cc | 20.5 PS | 16.8 Nm Rs 1,25,000 (Single-channel ABS),

Rs 1,30,050 Apache RR 310 312.2 cc | 34 PS | 27.3 Nm Rs 2,48,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The RTR 160 2V currently serves as the entry point to the Apache range, and in October 2020, is priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.04 lakh for the standard and rear-disc variant respectively. On the other hand, the RTR 160 4V retails at a base price of Rs 1,05,500 for the standard and Rs 1,08,550 (all prices, ex-showroom) for rear-disc variant.

The RTR 160 2V uses a 159.7 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2V motor that makes 15.53 PS power and 13.9 Nm torque, while the 4V version makes use of a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled 4V engine that generates 16.02 PS and 14.12 Nm.

The 160 cc Apache twins are followed by the RTR 180, which comes equipped with a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 16.79 PS of max power and 15.5 Nm of peak torque. The 180 cc motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,06,500 lakh.

On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM 200 Duke rivaling Apache RTR 200 4V is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh for the single-channel ABS and Rs 1.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS version. The RTR 200 4V continues to be offered with a 197.75 cc engine that makes 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm.

The RR 310 continues to be the most premium Apache motorcycle on sale in the country. It comes equipped with a 312.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS of maximum power along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The Apache RR 310 is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom).