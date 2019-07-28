Updated Price List Of KTM Bikes In India – Duke 125 To RC 390

Famous Austrian bikemaker KTM sells the Duke and RC range of models in various premium segments in the Indian bike market

KTM has been one of the most famous bikemakers in the premium segments of the Indian motorcycle market. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer commenced its Indian innings with the 200 Duke and followed it with the 390 Duke. Today, it sells as many as seven models, ranging from a 125cc Duke to the fully-faired RC 390.

The company offers a performance-focused motorcycle for varying budgets, which means it goes on to rival everything from a Yamaha R15 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V to the big guns like the TVS Apache RR 310 and even the twin-cylinder Yamaha R3.

KTM Models Price In India

Model Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) KTM 125 Duke Rs 1.30 lakh KTM 200 Duke Rs 1.51 lakh KTM 250 Duke Rs 1.80 lakh KTM 390 Duke Rs 2.48 lakh KTM RC 125 Rs 1.47 lakh KTM RC 200 Rs 1.90 lakh KTM RC 390 Rs 2.44 lakh

As you can see above, the most affordable model in the company’s lineup of the motorcycle is the KTM 125 Duke, which is a small-capacity street naked that has the looks and the handling prowess of its bigger sibling but comes with a high fuel efficiency and just about enough power for some quick urban getaways. The same can be said for the RC 125, which is nothing but a fully-faired version of the Duke 125 that offers the added benefits of a fairing.

Next in line is the 200 Duke and the RC 200, the two models that have single-handedly ruled over the 150-300cc performance bike segment of the Indian market. While the 200 Duke impresses with its bold looks, the RC 200 is your safest option if you want a sufficiently quick fully-faired motorcycle that’s as comfortable on a highway as it is on the city streets.

There’s also the 250 Duke for all those who want more power than what the 200 Duke provides but don’t want to go for the rather ballistic 390 Duke. The flagship models in the KTM range are the 390 Duke and the RC 390. Both the motorcycles come with a high-strung single-cylinder 373cc engine that offers mind-boggling performance numbers.

While you can choose between the streetnaked and the full-fairing look, the highly capable motor will ensure a really strong performance under all circumstances. These two are the definite go-to bikes for the performance-hungry motorcycling enthusiasts of the country.