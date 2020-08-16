Updated Price List Of 125cc AT Scooters – TVS NTorq To Honda Activa 125

In recent times, 125 cc scooters have gained a lot of popularity in the Indian market, thanks to their premium appeal and extensive feature list over 110 cc scooters

While 110 cc scooters are still the preferred choice of Indians, the 125 cc scooter space is steadily growing, and almost all leading manufacturers currently have at least one product in the said space. 125 cc scooters already entail a premium over 110 cc segments, and then the transition from BS4 to BS6 took the price even higher.

However, the premium that you pay over 110 cc scooters is justified by the additional features and bigger engine. Starting with the Hero Destini 125, which is currently the most affordable 125 cc scooter in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 65,810 for the drum brake variant. The said scooter shares its 124.6 cc (9.12 PS/10.4 Nm) engine with the Maestro Edge 125, which is retailed at a starting price of Rs 69,250 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Honda has currently two products in this space, i.e. Activa 125 and Grazia 125, priced from Rs 68,997 and Rs 73,912 onwards respectively. Likewise, Yamaha also offers two 125 cc scooters in India, namely Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR Fi, which are currently offered at a base price of Rs 68,30 and Rs 69,530 (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Here is an updated price list of all 125 cc automatic scooters available in India in August 2020 –

Scooter Engine Specs Price Hero Destini 125 124.6 cc | 9.12 PS | 10.4 Nm Rs 65,810 (drum),

Rs 66,800 (drum alloy) TVS NTorq 125 124.8 cc | 9.4 PS | 10.5 Nm Rs 67,885 (drum),

Rs 71,885 (disc),

Rs 74,365 (Race Edition) Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi 125 cc | 8.2 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 68,730 (drum),

Rs 71,230 (disc) Suzuki Access 125 124 cc | 8.7 PS | 10 Nm Rs 68,800 (drum),

Rs 70,800 (drum alloy),

Rs 71,700 (disc),

Rs 72,500 (Special Edition drum)

Rs 73,400 (Special Edition disc) Honda Activa 125 124 cc | 8.3 PS | 10.3 Nm Rs 68,997 (drum)

Rs 72,497 (drum alloy),

Rs 75,997 (disc) Hero Maestro Edge 125 124.6 cc | 9.12 PS | 10.4 Nm Rs 69,250 (drum),

Rs 71,450 (disc) Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi 125 cc | 8.2 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 69,530 (drum),

Rs 72,530 (disc),

Rs 73,530 (Street Rally) Honda Grazia 125 124 cc | 8.3 PS | 10.3 Nm Rs 73,912 (drum),

Rs 80,978 (disc) Suzuki Burgman Street 124 cc | 8.7 PS | 10 Nm Rs 79,700 Aprilia Storm 125 125 cc | 9.9 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 86,973 (drum),

Rs 92,601 (disc) Aprilia SR 125 125 cc | 9.9 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 92,517 Vespa VXL 125 125 cc | 9.9 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 1.10 lakh Vespa SXL 125 125 cc | 9.9 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 1.14 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki isn’t left behind either, with the Access 125 priced from Rs 68,800, and the Burgman Street, which will set you back by Rs 79,700. TVS on the other hand, currently only has one product in the said space, i.e. NTorq 125, which costs between Rs 67,885 – Rs 74,365 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Aprilia and Vespa retail some of the premium 125 scooters in the country, with prices starting from Rs 86,973 for the Aprilia 125 Storm, going all the way up to Rs 1.14 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the Vespa SXL 125. The Italian scooters are also the most powerful scooters, with their 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing just under 10 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 9.7 Nm.