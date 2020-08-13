Updated Price List (August 2020) Of Complete Bajaj Pulsar Range

The Pulsar was initially launched in the country in 2001, which means that it has completed almost two decades in the Indian market

The Pulsar range is one of the oldest and most popular motorcycle sub-brands in the country, and Bajaj Auto currently offers nine different models under it, ranging from Rs 71,000 to Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj has been known to launching bikes at introductory prices and gradually increasing their prices.

This is the same strategy that the homegrown manufacturer has followed with its Pulsar line-up too, and a host of motorcycles sold under this range received price hikes in the past few months. To avoid confusion, we have compiled a list of the updated prices of the entire Pulsar range in the month of August 2020, take a look –

Model Engine Specs Price* Pulsar 125 124.4 cc | 11.8 PS | 10.8 Nm Rs 70,995,

Rs 75,795 (Disc) Pulsar 150 Neon 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.4 Nm Rs 91,002 Pulsar 150 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.25 Nm Rs 97,958 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.25 Nm Rs 1.02 lakh Pulsar NS 160 160.3 cc | 17.2 PS | 14.6 Nm Rs 1.07 lakh Pulsar 180F 178.6 cc | 17.02 PS | 14.52 Nm Rs 1.11 lakh Pulsar 220F 220 cc | 20.4 PS | 18.55 Nm Rs 1.21 lakh Pulsar NS 200 199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 18.5 Nm Rs 1.30 lakh Pulsar RS 200 199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 18.7 Nm Rs 1.49 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Pulsar 125 is the entry-level point to the Pulsar line-up, and is currently priced at Rs 70,995 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake variant will set you back by Rs 75,795. Then comes the Pulsar 150 Neon, Pulsar 150 as well as the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc version, which are priced at Rs 91,002, Rs 97,958 and Rs 1.02 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Pulsar NS 160 costs Rs 1.07 lakh, and comes equipped with a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 17.2 PS/14.6 Nm. The Pulsar 180F and 220F are priced at Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. The former gets a 178.6 cc motor (17.02 PS/14.52 Nm), while the latter is plonked with a 220 cc engine producing 20.4 PS power and 18.55 Nm torque.

The Pulsar NS 200 and RS 200 are currently the most powerful motorcycles on sale under the Pulsar range. Both come equipped with a 199.5 cc fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that belts out 24.5 PS power and 18.5 Nm torque on the naked street NS 200, while the peak torque output rises up to 18.7 Nm on the fully-faired RS 200.

Bajaj retails the NS 200 at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh, while you’ll have to shell out almost Rs 19,000 over that if you want the Pulsar RS 200 – the flagship Pulsar motorcycle in India, which is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).